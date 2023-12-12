Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $499,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

