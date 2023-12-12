Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,580 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

