Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,905 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 4.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Western Midstream Partners worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.