Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

