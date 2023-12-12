Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 4.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

