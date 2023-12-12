Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.