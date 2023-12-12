Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Nucor by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.4% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 352,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NUE opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

