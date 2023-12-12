Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in POSCO by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKX

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.