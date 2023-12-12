Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

