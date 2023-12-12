Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

