Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 32.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 295,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.