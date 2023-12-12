Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

