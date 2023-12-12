Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

