Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.53 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 252,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
