Repertoire Partners LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Warner Music Group makes up 2.8% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $21,222,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

