Repertoire Partners LP Purchases 17,519 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions comprises approximately 20.5% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,453 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $19,342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.77. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $142.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

