Residential Secure Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.03 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 59.04 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.09. The company has a market cap of £109.32 million, a P/E ratio of -461.54 and a beta of 0.15. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.09).

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

