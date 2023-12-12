Resonate Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Resonate Capital LLC decreased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,997 shares during the quarter. Akoustis Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 58.4% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,613,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 594,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

