Resonate Capital LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Resonate Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 6.7% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,614.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,375.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.