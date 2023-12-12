Resonate Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonate Capital LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

