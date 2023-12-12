Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises approximately 3.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 1.38% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.42. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

