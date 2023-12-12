RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.75.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $250.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.69.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 46.11%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

