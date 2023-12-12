RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.75.

RH Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.69. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

