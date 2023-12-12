Rip Road Capital Partners LP Takes $3.26 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 3.9% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,361,000 after acquiring an additional 402,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.