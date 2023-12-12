RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLJ. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

