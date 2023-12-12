Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 3.2% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.