Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $99,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

