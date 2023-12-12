Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,918 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $161,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $502.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

