Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $424.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

