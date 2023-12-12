Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $118.55 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $118,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.