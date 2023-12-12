Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $90.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

