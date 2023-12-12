Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $93.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227,781 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $93,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,370,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,028,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.