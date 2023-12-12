Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,483 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $98,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

