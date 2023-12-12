Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,842 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $106,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.