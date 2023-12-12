Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $107,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.