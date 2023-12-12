Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

