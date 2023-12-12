Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

