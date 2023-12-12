Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

