Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its 200-day moving average is $296.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

