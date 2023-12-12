Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,013,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

