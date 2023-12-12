Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $214,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 162.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

