Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 630,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

