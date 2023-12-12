Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.96.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The company has a market cap of C$25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

