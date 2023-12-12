Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,183.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,673 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 2.2 %

Roku stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. 327,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,985. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $754,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,798.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,209 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

