Roth Mkm Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $17.50

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $18.75 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

GOGO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 97.5% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 917,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,633,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

