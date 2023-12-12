Round Hill Asset Management Has $461,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

