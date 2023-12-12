Round Hill Asset Management Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 426,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

