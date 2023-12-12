Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,245 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 6.6% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

