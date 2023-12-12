Route One Investment Company L.P. Sells 2,862,796 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Route One Investment Company L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862,796 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up 14.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 8.13% of BellRing Brands worth $395,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

BRBR stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

