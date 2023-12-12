Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,108,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $584.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.31 and a 200-day moving average of $527.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

